Am I under surveillance: Moitra asks Delhi CP on armed officers' posting at her house

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has written to the Commissioner of Delhi Police asking him why three armed BSF officers were posted outside her New Delhi residence. Moitra said she had never asked for any protection and does not need any.



In her letter, the parliamentarian mentioned that the conduct of the armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from her residence and enquired if she is under 'some sort of surveillance'. She also mentioned that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed to her as a citizen of the country under the Constitution of India. Moitra stated that she came to know that the armed officers have been deputed from the Barakhamba police station for her protection although she did not ask for any.

The TMC MP in her letter–forwarded to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Barakhamba police station–asked that the officers posted near her residence should be withdrawn immediately.

According to Moitra, a few weeks ago she noticed that some officers in civil dress were patrolling near her house. At the time she did not pay any heed to it but she then observed that the patrolling increased and got suspicious.

She said: "I have already complained to CP, Delhi police. I am waiting whether they are going to take any action in this regard. If they fail, then I will complain to the MHA in this regard."

The incident gains importance as on Friday, BJP lawmakers Nishikant Dubey and PP Chaudhary had given a breach of privilege motion notice in the Lok Sabha against the TMC MP for her speech in the House that soon went viral on social media.

In their letter, they stated that Moitra had made 'adverse statements' against the former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi with respect to the discharge of his duties during her speech on Motion of Thanks on the President's address on February 8. The letter also stated that Article 121 does not allow for discussion in the Parliament relating to the conduct of Judges of the apex court and High Court concerning the discharge of their duties.

The letter of the MPs also stated: "The above-said speech is now available on the YouTube, Twitter handle and other social media platforms of Mahua Moitra. Therefore, the statement made on the floor of the House relating to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India while discharging his duties and uploading the same on social media platforms constitutes a breach of privilege of this House by the concerned Member of Parliament."

In the backdrop of the farmers' agitation and the CAA protests across the nation, Moitra had in her speech questioned the situation of democracy in India. The MP had also alleged that the country is in a state of 'undeclared emergency'.