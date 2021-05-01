Allow states to have their own apps for vaccine registration: Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded that every state be allowed to developits own app for the registration of people for COVID- 19 vaccination.

He also defended the existing lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, saying in their absence, active cases would have touched 10 lakh.

In a televised address on the eve of the state's foundation day, he said the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group will start from Saturday.

Currently, people have to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine jab through the Co-WIN app of the Centre.

"All states should be allowed to develop their own apps for registration....the state apps can be linked to the main Co-WIN app and this will help streamline the registration process and stop crowding at vaccination centres," Thackeray said.

He has made this demand in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

"The Co-WIN app had crashed yesterday (as registration for those above 18 began)," Thackeray pointed out.

The state government was all geared up to vaccinate the 18-44 years age group, which numbers around six crore, from Saturday, he said.

"We will need 12 crore doses for this category and we are ready to make one-time payment by cheque to procure them. Today we have got three lakh doses," the chief minister said.