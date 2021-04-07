Allocate beds to Covid patients as per their health, says Baghel

Raipur: Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday directed senior health officials to determine the procedure for allocating beds in hospitals to coronavirus patients as per their condition, an official said.



Baghel also directed them to ensure that hospital beds are not allocated unnecessarily to anyone under any influence or reference, the public relations department official said.

The chief minister said that beds with oxygen facility and ventilators should be provided only to those patients who are actually in need of them.

Patients who do not need oxygen support can be admitted in Covid Care Centres or hospitals' general beds for treatment, he said. Baghel also directed the officials to increase the strength of beds with oxygen facility in hospitals, the official added.

Expressing concern over the rate at which coronavirus cases and deaths are rising in the state, the chief minister appealed to people not to venture out of houses unnecessarily and follow safety protocols, he said.

The CM earlier held talks with the representatives of social organisations and appealed to them to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic, the official said.