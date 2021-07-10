Allegation of carrying out private construction in Government land against Union Minister John Barla

Darjeeling: Allegations have been leveled against John Barla, the recently inducted Union Minister of State, Minority Affairs. Trinamool Congress has claimed that Barla is constructing a shopping complex in a government land in Jalpaiguri and has started the process of selling shops.

Along with the other parts of the State, a protest was organized by the Trinamool Congress against the price rise of essential commodities, diesel, petrol and LPG at Kadamtala More in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the protest, Krishna Kumar Kalyani, President, TMC Jalpaiguri district committee alleged that Barla was constructing a shopping complex at Chamurchi More, Banarhat.

"We were keeping a close watch. Construction is still on. We found out that it is a Government land. He has started the process of selling shops. We have given a deputation to the District Magistrate. She will conduct and enquiry. Following this, we will make public the details including what action the Government has taken regarding this" stated Kalyani.

Barla could not be contacted for comments. "The Land and Land Reforms department will conduct a probe to find out the status of the land" stated Moumita Godara Basu, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.

Recently Barla, the MP from Alipurduar had courted controversy by demanding that North Bengal districts be carved out into a separate state. The State BJP leaders claimed that it was Barla's personal stand and not the stand of the party.