Allahabad to Prayagraj: SC notice to UP govt on PIL challenging renaming

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state. The Centre had on January 1 last year approved renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

Agencies

