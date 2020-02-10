Allahabad HC dismisses plea against notices to anti-CAA protesters
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging recovery notices served on anti-CAA protesters for alleged damage to public property.
The Lucknow bench of the High Court said such matters are already sub judice before the Supreme Court so there was no occasion to file the instant petition here.
The order was given by a division bench of Justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar on the writ petition filed by a protester, Mohammad Kaleem.
The petitioner had challenged a notice issued by the UP government for the recovery of damages allegedly caused to public property during a recent protest in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The petitioner had stated that the notice was illegal.
Opposing the plea, the government counsel submitted that it was a mere notice to which the petitioner should reply before the issuing authority.
