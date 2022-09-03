All set for Azad's first public rally in Jammu

jammu: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress, will begin his fresh political journey Sunday from Jammu where he would set up the first unit of his own party.



All preparations have been completed for Azad's first public rally in Jammu, a close aide of the former chief minister said on the eve of the public meeting.

Azad would be accorded a grand reception on his arrival from Delhi Sunday morning, and a procession would accompany him to the venue of the public meeting at the Sainik Colony, former minister G M Saroori said.

Saroori is among over two dozen prominent legislators who resigned from the Congress in support of Azad.

The 73-year-old Azad is likely to announce

the formation of his own political party.

Azad, 73, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.