All schools and colleges in HP closed till April 4

Shimla: In view of the recent spike in the Covid cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to close down all the educational institutions including Universities, Colleges, schools and technical Institutes upto April 4. The new guidelines issued on Friday, however, will not include the classes having their examinations.



The decision came after a high level review meeting, which Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had convened following reports of massive spike in the Covid cases, and also some deaths taking place due to Coronavirus infection.

"We have decided to take all precautionary measures in order to deal with the situation, which is worrying," said Thakur.

The Chief Minister said that schools having residential facilities need not to close their hostels, however they would have to comply with all the SOPs to keep their residential areas cut off. The schools have been asked to appoint a Compliance Officer to enforce the orders.

He said that teachers and other school/college staff would continue to attend the institutions.

The state government has also banned all social, religious and cultural events without prior permission of the Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

All gatherings, if any allowed, will be restricted to a maximum of 200 for indoor and 50 percent for outdoor events.

The nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual.

The religious congregations and langers inside the temples and shrines would also be banned while "darshans' will be allowed.

The government, as part of precautionary measures also resorted to five-day working and declared holiday for all the offices in the state on April 3.

There would be no public celebration of Holi in the state.