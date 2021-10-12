'All schemes, services only through Parivar Pehchan Patra after Nov 1'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing the first meeting of Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA) here on Monday directed the officers concerned to ensure that from November 1, 2021, onwards all the schemes and services being given by various departments should be given only through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

"The Authority will ensure that data of every eligible family entitled to get benefits of all government schemes is verified along with the drafting of necessary rules and policies at the earliest with the prior approval of the state government so that the beneficiaries can get benefits in a time bound manner," said Khattar, who is also the Chairman of the Authority.

The Chief Minister said that the Parivar Pehchan Patra is an ambitious scheme of the State Government, which not only would ensure that all welfare schemes reach those at the bottom of the pyramid but would also give a single unique family Id to every family so as to avail government services.

Chief Executive Officer, HPPA, Vikas Gupta apprised the Chief Minister that till date more than 64 lakh families have registered on the PPP portal of which more than 56 lakh families have given self-declaration of the data shared by them, while the verification of the data is still in progress.

He further shared that out of the 315 services being presently given through the Saral portal, 286 services have been already integrated with the PPP portal.

Along with this data of PDS and pension schemes have also been integrated with the PPP portal, while the work of integration process of property IDs is going on and would be completed soon.