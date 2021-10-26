All-party meet under Channi opposes Centre's decision on BSF jurisdiction

Chandigarh: The all-party meeting convened by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday resolved to strongly oppose the Central Government's decision to extend the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 to 50 KM areas along the International border in the state constitutionally, legally and politically in order to restore the status quo that existed before the notification of October 11, 2021.



Earlier in his address, the Chief Minister said that the state government would soon convene a special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on this sensitive issue and recommend to the Governor to hold the session at the earliest besides the Government would also take a legal recourse by filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the unilateral decision taken by the Centre without taking the state's consent which amounts to infringement of its constitutional rights and against the spirit of federalism.

After detailed deliberations with the representatives of political parties, it was decided to seek appointment from the Prime Minister so as to enable the Chief Minister to lead a delegation of all political parties to urge him to relook the decision and subsequently withdraw this contentious notification for extending the jurisdiction of BSF forthwith.

On the demand of the representatives of political parties, Channi also asked them to make use of their good offices to prevail upon the non-BJP governments and other regional parties especially in the states of West Bengal and Rajasthan adding the Chief Minister said he would also take up this issue with his counterparts to mount pressure on the Centre to roll back its decision which is a direct onslaught on the Centre-State relations.

Clearing the mist about the doubts raised by few leaders regarding his official meeting with Union Home Minister purportedly linking it with BSF's notification, Channi said he met Amit Shah to pay a courtesy call which is the duty of every Chief Minister to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister immediately after assuming the charge of office.

Striking an emotional chord to make his intentions clear about this entire issue Channi said, "You can cut my veins to ascertain my passion and love for Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat and I care two hoots for the position of Chief Minister in the interest of my state and its people. Don't consider my simplicity and humility as weakness and I assure that the congenial atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood of my state would not be allowed to vitiate at any cost."