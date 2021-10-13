All need to be digitally smart: MyGov CEO

New Delhi: Keeping in tandem with the global needs of cyber safety and acknowledging the importance of cyber hygiene, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh stressed that there is an utmost need for all citizens to be digitally smart so that they don't fall prey to cyber frauds, bullying, exploitation, cyber and gender-based violence.



While speaking at webinar, which was jointly organised by National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and UN Women India, Singh underlined various steps being planned and undertaken by the government in this regard as the Centre is bringing sanity to the social media platforms through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 that has been brought out in February 2021.

Singh further stressed that the intermediary guidelines would help in ensuring that the rights of everyone, especially women and girls, are protected.

On the occasion, Rakesh Maheshwari, who is group co-ordinator cyber law & eSecurity at MeitY said that the government is going to publicise safety, security and accountability features in accordance to the IT Rules in a big way from November 25 onwards.