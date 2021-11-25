All legislative processes to be brought on one platform: Birla

New Delhi: Highlighting the constitutional spirit of separation of powers, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that framers of our Constitution envisaged that all organs of the state would work in harmony with each other in order to ensure citizens' welfare.



Emphasising on duties of citizens, Birla said that our Constitution is a unique blend of rights and duties. "As we are celebrating 75 years of Independence, the youth of India should reorient themselves for the fulfillment of their fundamental duties in the national interest. If we discharge our responsibilities sincerely and diligently with commitment towards the national goals and Constitutional values, our nation will be able to take rapid strides on the path of progress and our democracy will become more enriched and mature," he said while presiding over the National Conference of Law Students that was organised in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Birla also informed that as the world has become more interconnected and technology-driven, we need to be more proactive in the use of information and communication tools in the interest of public welfare.

The Speaker further informed that all steps are being taken to bring all legislative processes across the nation on one platform with the idea of one nation one platform using innovative solutions based on the latest in information and communication technology.

On the occasion, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju; Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh were also present.