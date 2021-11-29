All govt claims to justify abrogation of Art 370 proved wrong: Omar

Jammu: All claims made by the BJP-led Central government to justify the abrogation of Article 370 proved to be wrong as Jammu and Kashmir still faces militancy, separatism, destruction and injustice, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday. The former CM said militancy spread to even those areas, including summer capital Srinagar, which were declared militancy-free during his government's tenure from 2009-15, with disillusioned local youths continuing to take up arms.

Addressing a public rally at Doda bus stand, Abdullah said the claims of the Central government on ending militancy and separatism proved false as did its remarks that Article 370 created an obstacle for the outside investment and for the overall development of the J&K.

Abdullah, who is currently on an eight-day tour of Chenab Valley region comprising Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu province, said his party would continue its struggle in a peaceful manner to restore the pre-August 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"All the claims of the government with regard to J&K to justify abrogation of Article 370 proved wrong. The reality is that J&K is faced with destruction, helplessness, unemployment, poverty and injustice after the August 2019 development," he said.

He said they are projecting that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir is happy and there is 'mauja hi mauja' (all is well) everywhere but "we have not seen this as the hearts of the people are weeping".