Alipurduar: TMC seeks resignation of BJP MLA over job scam

Darjeeling: Sourav Chakraborty, former Legislator of Alipurduar and TMC State Secretary has demanded the resignation of present BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal in connection with an alleged job scam.



"He has amassed crores of Rupees by cheating people and has used the money to win elections. I demand his immediate resignation. We will write to the Speaker of the Assembly and the CM regarding this," stated Chakraborty talking to media persons in Alipurduar.

A few days ago some youths had arrived at the WBSEDCL in Alipurduar with joining letters.

On closer inspection the joining letters turned out to be fake. A complaint was lodged by Dipen Khawas, Divisional Engineer at the Alipurduar police station on Thursday morning.

Police investigations revealed that a BJP supporter working in MLA Kanjilal's office has been allegedly taking money from people promising them jobs at the WBSEDCL.

"There are many BJP supporters who have been duped also. We demand a Magisterial inquiry immediately," stated Chakraborty. Kanjilal has refuted the allegations stating that he has nothing to do with the scam.