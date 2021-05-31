Aligarh hooch tragedy: Congress demands resignation of minister

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over Aligarh Hooch tragedy, the Congress on Monday alleged that UP government is under reporting death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy.



While talking to reporters, Congress leader Vivek Bansal said, "There are reports that about 71 people have died in the illicit liquor tragedy, but the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that 30-35 people have been killed."

Bansal further claimed that the death toll may go up to 100 in the Aligarh hooch tragedy. "It's not that only leaders of opposition parties are raising the issue of administrative failure in the district. In fact, BJP MLA Dalbir Singh, who represents the Barauli assembly seat, has also claimed that the way liquor was available at every grocery shop, the number of deaths would go high. Singh had even brought this issue to the notice of local administration, but they didn't act on his complaints," said Bansal, who is in charge of Haryana.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of the concerned minister over the issue and Rs 10 lakh compensation to family members of those killed in the hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, the toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 36 on Monday with 11 more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities amid apprehension that it may rise further.