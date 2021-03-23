Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP govt

Meerut: With less than a year to go for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and after the gap of four years, Samajwadi Party's (SP) national president and the former CM Akhilesh Yadav came to address a gathering and unveiled the statue of Kotwal Dhan Singh Gujjar, at Mawana, 20 kilometres from district headquarter Meerut.

After unveiling the statue, while addressing the gathering he said, "I feel proud to unveil the statue of Amar Shaeed Dhan Singh Gujjar, whose name is etched in nation's history for playing a great role in the anti-British revolution or the first-war for independence, in the year 1857."

He also mentioned, "Hastinapur (Mawana falls under Hastinapur legislative assembly), and who wins Hastinapur legislative assembly seat, rules UP, I request you make SP win and make government in UP. The present BJP government is just changing the name-plates and even changed police helpline number from 100 to 112."

Yadav also, added, "Today, March 23, is also the Shaeed Diwas (martyr's day) and I also pay homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, on their death anniversary. Their sacrifice shall always be remembered by all of us and future generations." These three were executed, today, by the British government."

Addressing a sizeable gathering, Yadav was also critical of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state and even at the Centre, and further, said, "The farmers demands are falling on the deaf ear of the ruling party. The new three farm laws shall also pave the way for abolishing the minimum support price (MSP) system in the country. Even the state government has not increased the sugar cane prices, whereas, the prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing."

The local leaders of the SP and the Rashtryia Lok Dal (RLD) are hopeful that both the parties may form a coalition before the UP-2022 assembly polls in the state, and the leaders of both the parties are of the opinion that these two parties jointly can defeat the current dispensation in UP.

Earlier, (RLD) vice president and former member of Parliament, Jayant Chaudhary, too, shared the dice with Yadav in couple of the farmers mahapanchayats in the recent past, favouring the ongoing farmers stir, this move seen as a sign of coalition between these two regional parties.