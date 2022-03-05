Akhilesh: UP polls to save Constitution and democracy

Mau (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are not just to elect the government of the state but also to save the Constitution and democracy of India. Addressing a rally in Mau for candidates of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and alliance partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Yadav said the ongoing state polls are the biggest elections yet in the country.



Yadav also said the BJP's frustration of losing the polls is visible in their actions and language, and cited the example of attack on SP leader Swamy Prasad Maurya and insult to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Has not the language and behaviour of the people, who have become worried now, changed? You can see defeat on their faces now. They are not just frustrated but have started insulting SP leaders because they have realised the people are not with the BJP now, he claimed.

Yadav claimed the spirit of the people of Mau indicates that no rival party candidates will win on any assembly seats in the region.

The votes for the sixth phase have been caste, the seventh phase voting is coming up and I have come here to seek your support. I am hopeful you will ensure victory of SP, and alliance SBSP candidates from whichever seat they are contesting on, he said.

This election is going to be the country's biggest election. It's not only to elect the government in UP but also to save the Constitution of India, democracy of India. The people of BJP have lied to public and this election is to remove such liars from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said. The former UP chief minister also accused the BJP and its leaders of spreading lies as he shared the stage with alliance candidates, including jailed don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.

The people of BJP are amazing.They touch the water of mother Ganga, take a holy dip in it yet continue to speak lies. The BJP claims to be the biggest political party in the world but no other party in the world speaks as much lie as the BJP does, its people do, Yadav said.

There is no national level leader of the BJP who has not come to UP for poll campaign. If you listen to their speeches, the small politician speaks small lies, the big politician speaks bigger lies and the biggest leader speaks the biggest lies, he added.