Akhilesh takes dig at UP govt over DBT scheme for school uniforms

lucknow: Trying to corner the Uttar Pradesh government in the state assembly over DBT scheme for purchasing school uniforms, bags, shoes and sweaters, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation to provide the name of the shop where these items for a student are available at just Rs 1,100.



The matter of providing uniforms, sweaters, shoes and bags to students of primary schools was raised during the question hour by Samajwadi Party member Virendra Yadav.

The member sought to know that whether the government, which is sending Rs 1,100 through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to accounts of parents for purchase of these items, would consider giving right to management committees again. Responding to the question, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said that there was no point giving right to management committees again to purchase uniforms.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that there was problem of measurement when the students were provided uniform, but now they purchase it as per their size and liking. On this, the SP chief said, "Can minister tell the name of the shop where two sets of uniform, a sweater, a pair of shoes, and a bag are available at Rs 1,100."

Replying to him, Khanna said, "These items are available in every district, but if someone wants cloth of Rs 1,000 per meter, then they will not be able to find such things at this price."

On this, Yadav said, "It is a double engine government, they should give dress made of Rs 1,000 per meter cloth."