Akhilesh slams UP govt for transferring IPS officers
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for transferring IPS officers, terming it as an attempt to lower the morale of the force.
The Uttar Pradesh government had on Tuesday transferred 10 senior IPS officers, including ADG, Law and order.
"In this corona period, administrative stability is needed more than in common days. Transfer of 10 ADG and IG level officers is work of lowering morale of force," the SP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Government is putting blame of poor law and order due to its policy failure and lack of coordination between centre and state on officers," the former UP chief minister said.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Identify private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients for...27 May 2020 10:10 AM GMT
Sena asks Maha Guv to 'scold' those trying to destabilise27 May 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Samsung unveils mid-range Exynos 880 chip with integrated 5G ...27 May 2020 7:39 AM GMT
America Ferrera loves motherhood27 May 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Ravi Shastri turns 58: Kohli, Rahane lead birthday wishes27 May 2020 7:34 AM GMT