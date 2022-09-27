Akhilesh likely to be re-elected SP chief

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav is all set to be re-elected as its national president for third time in a row at its national convention here on Thursday, to take the party to the crucial general election in 2024.



Before the national convention, the SP has also planned to hold a state convention here on Wednesday to choose the state president, party sources said on Tuesday. Besides the election of the party president, important issues related to the strategy for the upcoming local body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are also likely to be taken up during the convention. Thursday's event will also deliberate on playing an effective role in dealing with the ruling BJP, which has been gaining strength with every election in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The SP national convention is being held after the party's successive electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking lessons, the party leadership is working towards re-energising the organisation for the upcoming urban body elections in November-December and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

About 25,000 representatives of the party will participate in these conventions, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Tuesday.