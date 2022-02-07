Akhilesh: First-phase polling will be eye-opener for govt

Karhal (Mainpuri)/Agra: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP government, saying the "eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself", as farmers and youngsters have "made up their mind" to defeat the BJP.



It was Akhilesh Yadav's first meeting in Karhal after he filed his nomination papers from the assembly seat in the Mainpuri district. Karhal goes to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

"The way the wind is blowing and seeing the atmosphere (of elections), it seems the eyes and ears of the (BJP) government will open in the first phase itself, said the former UP chief minister.

The government's eyes and ears, which have been staying closed till now, will open up in the first phase itself as the farmers and youngsters have made up their mind to defeat the BJP," Yadav asserted in the meeting.

Speaking in Agra earlier, he alleged that people are being threatened over the phone against voting for his party after it has emerged as a powerful contender in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

He also asked people to record such threatening calls so that based on them, FIRs could be lodged after his government comes to power.

"Since the SP has emerged as a powerful contender in the elections, people are being threatened over the phone. If anyone gets such a call, record it. I want to say that the recordings will be considered as (the basis of) FIRs," Yadav said without taking any names.

Yadav made the allegations while addressing workers' meet in the Bah assembly constituency of Agra. He said the assembly polls in the state are for the future of Uttar Pradesh and to save the country's Constitution.

"This election is for the future of the UP and to save the Constitution. The BJP can do anything and nobody knows till they do it. Did anyone know demonetisation was going to be announced?" he asked as proof of his allegation.

Yadav also mocked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who in a recent statement had said he would "cool down" after March 10, the day for the announcement of elections result, those heightening passions. "The chief minister is talking about cooling down. But we will only talk about announcing recruitments in the police for youngsters of the state," Yadav said.

The SP chief reiterated that his party will give 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers and also give old pension to the government employees.