Akhilesh: BJP govt has made people face only shortages, humiliation

Rae Bareli (UP): The BJP government has subjected people only to shortages and humiliation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Friday, asserting that 'Samajwad' is a synonym of 'Ramrajya'. Yadav made the allegation while addressing a public meeting in Bachravan assembly constituency here before starting the seventh leg of his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP government has made people only suffer from dikkat, killat and zillat (difficulties, shortages and humiliation), the SP supremo alleged.

"No government has given so many problems to people, as the BJP government. Today there is a shortage of everything. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were shortages of medicines, medical treatment and oxygen, he said.

"People have never faced so much of 'dikkat' (problems), 'killat' (shortage) and 'zillat' (humiliation) in any government as it is in this government. People are feeling humiliated today, the BJP which is in power has been insulting people, he said.

Alleging a shortage of fertilisers for farmers, the SP chief said, "Is anybody getting fertiliser? If you check fertiliser bags, you will find them 5 kg lighter (than the quantity mentioned on bags). I don't know from where does the BJP get to learn such things.

"As the price rise (of various items) is making its presence felt, there is a shortage of fertiliser. It seems they have learnt this (trick) from a Parle-G biscuit," he said, alluding to the alleged reduction in the number of biscuits in the popular snack packs with the same price. "The price is the same but the number of biscuits has come down. The BJP too has similarly kept the price unchanged but has reduced the quantity of fertiliser," he said.