Ajoy Edwards asks people to choose name for new political outfit

Darjeeling: Prominent political leader of the Hills, Ajoy Edwards on Thursday declared four tentative names for the new political outfit that would soon be floated and asked the public to vote for the name of their choice. The name that bags the most number of votes would be chosen as the name for the political outfit.



"70 days have passed since I returned from Ladakh and expressed my intention to float a new political outfit. However, I had also assured that it would not be Ajoy Edward's party but a people's party. It would be a party working for the people, raising their voice and translating their aspirations into reality," added Edward who had parted ways with the GNLF alleging that the party had just been using him.

Edwards had invited name suggestions for the new political party. "122 names had come in from all over the globe. We have shortlisted 4. Now we want you to vote again and choose the appropriate name from the four. The name that gets the highest number of votes will be the name of the party and will be declared on November 25 from Mirik," added Edwards.

The four names that have been shortlisted are Jan Shakti; Janta Kalyan Party; Jan Awaaz and Hamro Party. Shortly after the christening, the party would be floated. Insiders claim it could happen by the first week of December.

People can send in their suggestions through email, through WhatsApp (9382041947;) on Edwards official page on Facebook and Instagram pages.