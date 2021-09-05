Airport unit of police busts gang involved in fake VISA, passport

New Delhi: The IGI Airport unit of the Delhi Police busted another gang involved in fake VISA and passport during a special drive against agents involved in forgery of VISA and passports earlier this week. A total number of 99 persons were arrested during this drive so far in the year 2020-21.



In the latest case, four persons landed at Delhi IGI Airport on August 25 from Armenia via Sharjah and during scrutiny of their passports by Immigration Staff, it was found these persons were departed from IGI Airport on August 24 by flight Number G9-464 for Armenia on the strength of e-visas of Republic of Armenia, but they were refused their entry at Yerevan airport on the ground of holding another person's visa indicating these fake.

Based on the complaint from immigration officials, the present case was registered and all the four accused were arrested. They are Vaseem, Mohd Usman, Mohammad Tanveer and Salman –all residents of Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, all the accused disclosed that the alleged fake e-visas of Armenia were arranged by one agent Saif for Rs 1.5 lakh each person. On the instance of these persons, accused Saif Bari (28), resident of Okhla, New Delhi, was arrested.

On sustained interrogation, accused Saif disclosed that he arranged these fake e-visas with the help of another Mahesh Kumar. Accused Mahesh Kumar (38) was also nabbed from Gurugram, Haryana. During the investigation, the accused Mahesh Kumar disclosed that he was working as a ticketing agent at Taimur Nagar of Delhi. Further, he admitted his involvement in the present case and disclosed that the alleged fake visa was provided to him by one Mehboob.

On August 30, another co-accused Mehboob Khan was arrested from Muzaffar Nagar, UP. Further, an e-paper VISA is also being sent to the concerned authority for verification.

According to the DCP IGI Airport Vikram Singh Porwal, accused Mehboob Khan used to identify the persons who are willing to go to foreign countries and lured them for providing VISA or passports.

Further, after identifying the person he used to provide the relevant details to Mahesh and Saif for further process of providing fake e-paper VISA. Mehboob Khan is the mastermind of all the arrested agents, he added.