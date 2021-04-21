Aim to bring Corona infection rate to 0% in Bastar division like last time: CM Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a virtual meeting held at his residence office here on Tuesday, reviewed the current status of Corona infection and measures to control it in 7 districts–Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Sukma and Dantewada –of Bastar division.



Chief Minister Baghel said while reviewing the Covid situation that in the Bastar division of the state, last time good success was achieved with the cooperation of everyone along with administration in preventing the Corona infection. This time also, we should try to bring the rate of Corona infection to zero percent in the Bastar division as last time. He said that the officers and employees of Bastar Division are doing good work. We will definitely get success in achieving the goal by being alert to our duties.

Chief Minister said that in order contain the infection in Bastar, it is necessary that every person coming from outside should go neither to the village nor to the city without testing. Arrangements should be made to keep them in quarantine center and isolation center as per requirement. Testing of visitors from outside should be done at the airport, railway station, bus stand and entry point of the inter-state borders itself. Our focus should be on testing as well as treatment of patients, vaccination, prevention of corona infection and contact tracing of infected patients and intensive screening. Contact tracing will help to a great extent in preventing infection.

The Chief Minister said that testing of CRPF and Paramilitary Force personnel returning from leave should be done at the entry point. They should be allowed to go to the camps only after keeping them in quarantine and isolation. He said that due to this last time, the infection in Bastar had increased. Bastar IG should keep information about the soldiers coming and arrange for a separate vehicle to bring such soldiers. The soldiers should not return by means of public transport.

He said that the drivers and cleaners coming in trucks in the mine areas should be examined and arrangements should be made to keep them separate from the labourers.

Chief Minister said that to provide employment to the people during lockdown, the works of MGNREGA and collection of minor forest produce should be started by following the guidelines of Covid protection. This will provide easy employment to the people and will also help them earn extra income.

Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo gave information about the condition of Corona infection in Bastar division. He called for ensuring every necessary arrangement is made to prevent corona infection. Along with this, all the collectors were asked to collect information about the workers and people who went out panchayat-wise in their respective districts and display it on the portal. He also gave necessary instructions regarding establishment of Quarantine Center and Isolation Center in Gram Panchayats.

In the meeting, Chief Minister reviewed the state of oxygen beds, ICU beds, availability of ventilator beds, oxygen supply chain, availability and rotation of oxygen cylinders, availability of medical staff, availability of Remdesivir and other essential medicines and works being done in collaboration with the CSR fund, industrial sector and social organizations, in all the districts of Bastar division.

Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Renu G. Pillay, Additional Chief Secretary Home Subrata Sahoo, Secretary to the Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Commissioner of Bastar Division, I.G., District Collector and Superintendent of Police of all these 7 districts attended the meeting.