AIIMS not 'appointing' eligible SC/ST aspirants
New Delhi: It seems all the tall claims of the government to provide equal opportunities to aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) has fallen flat as a Parliamentary Standing Committee has alleged that despite having proper eligibility and competence, experienced SC/STs aspirants "are not allowed to be inducted" as faculty members in AIIMS even at an initial stage.
The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2021-2022), which is led by Kirit P Solanki, has also noted that it's happening despite the premier health institute is having a faculty shortage of 275 assistant professors and 92 professors out of the total sanctioned strength of 1,111 faculty positions.
The committee, which tabled its 15th report on the Welfare of SCs and STs on the subject "role of autonomous bodies/educational institution, including central universities, engineering colleges, IIMs, IITs, medical institutes, etc, has asked the Union Health Ministry to must submit an action plan within three months from the date of presentation of the report to both the Houses of Parliament.
The House Panel also observed that the reservation is not extended/applied in super-specialty courses resulting in unprecedented and unwarranted deprivation of SCs and STs candidates and monopoly of the unreserved faculty members in the super-specialty fields.
"Reservation policy must be enforced in all super-specialty fields at student as well as faculty level to ensure the presence of SC/ST faculty members. Effective mechanisms need to be set up to send SC/ST doctors and students to undergo specialised training abroad so that their adequate representation may be seen visibly in all super-specialty fields," it said.
The Parliamentary Panel, in its report, further noted that the overall percentage of admission of SCs/STs in MBBS and other undergraduate and PG courses in various AIIMS are far below the required level of 15 per cent for SC and 7.5 per cent for ST. The Committee has strongly asked AIIMS to maintain the prescribed percentage of reservation for SCs/STs in all courses.
The issue of no presentation of a SC/ST member in the general body of the AIIMS has also been pointed out by the committee.
The House Panel has also recommended not to appoint employees for non-core areas like safaikaramchari, driver, data operator, etc, on contract as contractual appointment policy creates scope for exploitation of the downtrodden classes through contractors.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT