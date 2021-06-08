Aid for kids of poor Covid-hit families

DARJEELING: Citizens and some organisations have come forward to help children—from poor families—who have lost their parents to Covid.



"There are many children who have lost their parents to Covid-19. There are many children from families which have exhausted their means for Covid-19 treatment in private nursing homes. Livelihoods have also been lost. These children are finding it very difficult to continue with their studies. We want to support the education of such children," stated Dr. Milan Tamang, headmaster of RKSP school, Darjeeling. He has tied up with Vik Run Foundation to support the education of such children.

"Certain criterions, including monthly income of the family, will be considered while extending the support," stated Vikram Rai of the Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Darjeeling Jesuits are running "Sursum Corda Covid Isolation Center" in Darjeeling. It has announced free legal tele-consultation for issues relating to stigmatisation of Covid-19 patients, domestic violence and child abuse during the pandemic. Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling along with Father Advocate Stanley Varghese, Rector, St, Joseph's School will be heading this initiative. For legal consultation, they can be reached at 9800269104/ 9733195599.