AIADMK: Palaniswami appointed interim chief; Panneerselvam expelled
chennai: The AIADMK on Monday elected Edappady K Palaniswami as its interim General Secretary abolishing the dual leadership model in the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, and also expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership for allegedly acting against its interests.
A meeting of the AIADMK's General Council(GC) picked Palaniswami, 68, as its supreme leader and vested in him full powers amid a prolonged internal power struggle shortly after the Madras High Court rejected Panneerselvam's plea to stay the meeting of the rival faction. A single judge held that the courts will certainly refrain from interfering with the private affairs of the party.
Ahead of the GC meeting in a marriage hall, violence involving the supporters of Palaniswami(EPS) and Panneerselvam(OPS), who are bitter rivals, broke out in and around the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after which the premises was sealed by authorities. Some people also reportedly sustained injuries.
The AIADMK, which endorsed a resolution scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami respectively, has strived hard to maintain unity after the death of its supremo and chief minister Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.
In a counter move, Panneerselvam "expelled" Palaniswamy from the primary membership party.
Both Palaniswami and the 71-year-old Panneerselvam are former chief ministers. Panneerselvam had also stood in for Jayalalithaa as chief minister on three occasions and was a trusted loyalist of the late leader.
The AIADMK also formally resolved to hold organisational polls in four months to elect a General Secretary.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT