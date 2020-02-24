AIADMK holds medical camp, distributes food on Jayalalithaa's b'day
Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday distributed free food and held a medical camp to mark late party General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth anniversary here.
At the AIADMK headquarters here, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami handed over Rs 2 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of 14 party men who died while performing duties assigned by the AIADMK and Rs 1 lakh each to 109 members of the AIADMK's labour union.
The doctors at the medical camp checked people for heart/skin/joint ailments, blood pressure, ECG and diabetes and also gave away medicines to the needy.
A cake weighing 72 kg was also cut and distributed among those assembled at the party office.
The function was attended by senior leaders and party MLAs and MPs.
Jayalalithaa died at a Chennai hospital on December 5 in 2016.
