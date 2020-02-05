AI mistakenly cancels ticket of Kunal Kamra's namesake

New Delhi: Air India mistakenly cancelled the ticket of a Boston-based man, namesake of comedian Kunal Kamra, on its Jaipur-Mumbai flight of February 3, according to senior officials.

However, he was reissued the ticket and allowed to board the flight once the airline staff at the Jaipur airport realised that he is not the comedian who is on the no-fly list of four airlines, including Air India, the officials said. Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months on January 28 for allegedly harassing Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. As Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the comedian, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India imposed a similar ban on him without specifying any

period.