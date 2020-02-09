Ahmedabad factory fire death toll rises to seven
Ahmedabad: The death toll in the Saturday's cloth factory fire here in Gujarat mounted to seven on Sunday with the recovery of two more charred bodies, police said.
Police also booked six officials of the factory under the section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and arrested three of them on Sunday.
A huge fire gutted the Nadan denim factory located in Narol locality of the city on Saturday late evening. "The death toll in the fire incident rose to seven on Sunday with the recovery of two more charred bodies this morning in the burnt debris of the Nandan Denim Limited," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R B Rana. He said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the general manager of the factory, a whole-time director, a fire safety officer, and three others.
