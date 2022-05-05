Ahead of Shah's visit, North Bengal BJP leaders rake up separate state demand

Darjeeling: Hours before the visit of Union Home minister Amit Shah to Bengal, BJP's elected representatives of North Bengal have justified the demand for carving out the 8 districts of North Bengal into a separate state.



"At around 3:30 pm on Thursday Shah will be arriving at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri. From there he will go to Darjeeling More to garland the statue of Tenzing Norgay and from there to Noukaghat to pay respects at the statue of Panchanan Barman. He will then address a rally at NJP Railway Ground and then return to Kolkata," stated Darjeeling MP Raju Bista.

Political observers feel that Shah's visit would add fuel to North Bengal's separate state demand.

A week back when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the extension of summer vacation in Government-run education institutions of the state owing to the heatwave, Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA from Siliguri was quick to state that there was no heatwave in North Bengal and as all policy decisions are taken by the Government keeping in mind South Bengal alone, North Bengal should be carved out into a separate state.

Adding to this Raju Bista on Wednesday said: "North Bengal is self-sufficient in the way of the collection of revenue and taxes. However, the TMC-run state government has forcefully turned this area into a poverty zone. They don't like the Gorkhas, Adivasis and Hindi speaking population. The people feel alienated hence they demand a separate state. It is justified."