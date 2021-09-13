Ahead of President's visit to Shimla, four staff members posted at 'the Retreat' test positive

Shimla: With Coronavirus cases not showing any significant decline in Himachal Pradesh and Shimla–the capital town, state's health agency and top government officials have swung into action to invoke strict measures during President Ram Nath Kovid's visit, beginning on September 16.



Four staff members of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, currently posted at "the Retreat'–which is a holiday resort of the President of India in Shimla, have been tested positive, just ahead of the visit.

What worries the government more is now that these officials had been in connection with state government teams deployed on the President's duty. How the infection reached them at the most protected place, has raised questions.

The Retreat, a high security area, is located at Chharabra, 16 from Shimla and rounded by green deobars in its fascinating surroundings. The President is also expected to host a High tea in the honour of the state government officials, High Court judges and prominent citizens.

As a result, the Rashtrapati Bhawan has passed restrict orders to the state government to take utmost precautions in checking the infection spread at 50 to 100 officials, including police, will be deployed on the VVIP duties at the Retreat, and places where the President will attend the functions.

The state government has decided to set up a three-day special session for the staff on the President's duty to conduct RTPCR tests at Hotel Peterhoff, Police Headquarters and state Assembly secretariat.

All the officials who were in close contact with those tested positive have been directed to undertake mandatory testing or isolate themselves.

President Kovid will address a special session of the state Assembly in connection with Golden Jubilee celebration of the state's 50 years of existence as a full fledged state, its growth journey and contributions of the state Assembly in the development.

More than 90 ex-MLAs and 65 sitting MLAs (three seats vacant) will attend the session on September 17 which the President of India will address.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Sunday held a meeting with top officials of the Police including DGP Sanjay Kundu, senior security officials, health authorities, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Superintendent of Police Dr Monika and asked the health department to get RTPCR tests of all the all personnel deployed on the duty of President, apart from those who will be coming to the Assembly.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was in Delhi, last week has met President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and extended him a formal invitation to the state. He was also accompanied by Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar during the visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan.