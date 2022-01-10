Ahead of polls, Punjab CEO tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Assembly elections for five states, including Punjab, Dr. S Karuna Raju, the Chief Electoral Officer for the state, on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.



Only on Saturday, he had held a press conference giving details of the poll schedule in Punjab.

Punjab will go to polls on February 14 with voting in all the 117 Assembly constituencies in a single phase.

Dr. S Karuna Raju himself confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus.