Ahead of PM's visit, Dhami reviews preparations

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Kedarnath to review the preparations in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan temple on November 5.



Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit.

The prime minister will inaugurate the rebuilt 'samadhi' of Adi Guru Shankaracharya besides unveiling a grand statue of the 8th century seer at the temple during his visit which will be telecast live.

The samadhi of Adi guru Shankaracharya was damaged in the 2013 deluge at Kedarnath. Accompanied by Cabinet colleagues Harak Singh Rawat and Subodh Uniyal, Dhami took stock of all the projects underway at the temple.