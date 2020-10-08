Ahead of festive season, PM to launch Covid awareness campaign

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a COVID-19 awareness campaign on Thursday. All ministries will participate in the "mass awareness" campaign, with the fear of raging the positive cases with the Coronavirus infection during festivals and winter season.



In a communication of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, it is mentioned that "The Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage 'People's Participation'. It endeavours to be a 'Low-Cost High-Intensity Campaign' with the key messages of 'Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing, and Maintain Hand Hygiene'."

The campaign will further focus on the ways of reviving the Indian economy during this festive season. The campaign will be initiated through a tweet by PM Modi and then a collective action plan will be implemented with both the Centre and states' participation.

The message will be disseminated through all media platforms in an easy and simply understandable way.

The awareness will also be run through putting banners and posters at public places, hoardings, wall paintings and electronic display boards in government premises will be seen; involving frontline workers and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes, the communique also mentioned.

Mobile vans will be deployed for regular awareness generation, especially in high case-load districts, the government directed.

The usage of audio messages, pamphlets or brochures will also be seen in the wide-spread campaign.

The I&B ministry has also saught help of the local cable channels to broadcast the COVID-19 awareness messages. However, the Centre has not mentioned any timeline for the mass awareness campaign yet.