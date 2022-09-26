Ahead of Assembly session, Punjab Cabinet discusses various issues except confidence motion

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Monday discussed various issues, including stubble burning and goods and services tax, which will be taken up during the assembly session starting on Tuesday, state minister Aman Arora said.

However, Arora said the Cabinet did not discuss the issue of confidence motion.

The council of ministers on Monday met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod to convene the House on September 27 after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government over holding an assembly session.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting here, Arora said the council of ministers discussed multiple issues like stubble burning, industry and bills related to GST and excise, and said that these matters will be taken up for discussion in the state assembly on Tuesday.

He said the session will commence at 11 am and after obituary references, a meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) will be held.

In the BAC, representatives of all parties will discuss relevant issues of the state, he added. Replying to a question whether the session will be one-day or more, Arora said it is the prerogative of the BAC and the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly to decide.

Asked whether the confidence motion will be brought in the House, Arora said a decision in this regard will be taken by the chief minister and the party.