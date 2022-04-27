AgriMin ropes in CSC to 'promote' crop insurance plan among farmers

New Delhi: As most of the states are exiting from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY), Union Agriculture Ministry has roped in Common Services Centres (CSC) to propagate the benefits of the scheme among farmers by organizing Fasal Bima Pathshala at village levels.



The Fasal Bima Pathshala is being organized as a part of the ministry's 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathamikta Hamari' campaign which has been rolled out to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The mandate of the campaign is to engage farmers on PMFBY and Kisan Credit Card schemes.

The Fasal Bima Pathshala campaign would be launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday. The minister is also scheduled to interact with farmers from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam.

The Fasal Bima Pathshala or crop insurance awareness campaign is scheduled to be carried out through CSCs in 20 states and UTs, which include Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Elaborating on the participation, CSC's managing director Dinesh Tyagi said, "CSC has always strived to improve the lives of citizens in rural areas through various interventions, with farmers and agriculture being an integral part of it."

