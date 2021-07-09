Agri Minister appeals farmer unions to end protest, resume talks

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to farmer unions to end their protest and resume talks with the government on provisions of three new farm laws, but he ruled out repeal of these Acts.



The minister asserted that the procurement system on the minimum support price (MSP) and APMC market yards will stay and rather be strengthened.

Tomar's appeal and assurance has come amid the decision of farmer unions to intensify their strike during the monsoon session of Parliament.

"Through you, I want to appeal farmers unions to think seriously on these issues and end the protest. They should adopt the path of dialogue. And the government is ready for discussion," he said while replying to a query during a Cabinet briefing.