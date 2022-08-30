Agri development officers end dharna after assurance from minister in Punjab

chandigarh: Agriculture development officers sitting on dharna at the headquarters of the Punjab Agriculture Department for several days decided to end their protest after an assurance by agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.



The Agriculture Minister earlier on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the protesting agriculture development officers in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department Sarvjit Singh, Secretary Arshdeep Singh Thind and Director Gurwinder Singh.

During the meeting, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured them that their legitimate demands will be accepted. After this, the agriculture minister reached the protest site and assured that directions have been

issued to the officials regarding the demands of the agriculture officers. Addressing the protestors, the agriculture minister said that they should support the government to save the agriculture of the state and help the farmers of the state with honesty and dedication. He also said that he will always support honest officials and hardworking employees but he clearly said that he will not tolerate corruption in the department at any cost.