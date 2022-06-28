Agri co-op societies to be digitised in Haryana

Chandigarh: Taking another step towards digitization all Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) of Haryana will also be digitized. Under this, 307 packs of the state will be fully computerized by August 31, 2022.



This information was given in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Sec, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal regarding the status of digitization in primary agricultural cooperatives.

Sanjeev Kaushal directed the concerned officers that by the month of November, almost all 730 PACS of Haryana should be fully computerized. No delay will be tolerated in this work, so the responsibility of the people involved in this project should be fixed.

After being computerized, training of the employees of PACS must be done for smooth operation.

He said that the State Government has taken this decision to digitize the activities like PACS with the banking system, accounting, loan and advance so that the work can be done smoothly along with ensuring transparency in the working of PACS.

t was informed in the meeting that under the special module prepared under CBS network, work is being done to computerize the PACS on a pilot basis, which is in the final stage. In the coming days, the PACS will be integrated with the special module, on the basis of which 307 PACS will be fully computerized by August 31.