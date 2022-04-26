Agreement signed on greenfield airport in Mandi

shimla: In a step forward for development of multi-crore greenfield airport in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh signed a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with Airport Authority of India (AAI) in New Delhi.



Greenfield airport – a flagship project of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will come-up at Nagchala in Mandi –home district of Chief Minister. Thakur was present in Delhi during the signing of agreement along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

The state government had allotted Rs 1,100 cr for the project in its budget ,during 2021-22 but things did not move because of the Covid lockdown and approvals required from the centre although basic survey of the land has already been done.