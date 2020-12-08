Agra Metro: UP CM directs officials to complete first phase by 2022

ucknow: The Taj City of Agra on Monday received a gift of Metro. Describing this as a modern value addition to the historicity of Agra, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated the construction of Agra metro in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



The PM, on the occasion, said that this historical city is now matching its steps with the progress and growth of the 21st century. UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel was also marked by her virtual presence while the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (independent charge ) Hardeep Singh Puri was present in Agra. The foundation stone of the project was laid by the PM through a virtual programme in May 2019.

Thanking the Prime Minister, CM Yogi said it will herald a new era of public transport in the Taj City. Congratulating the people of Taj City for Agra Metro Rail Project(AMRP) , he said that besides benefiting the 26 lakh odd locals of the Taj city, the metro will also prove to be a better option for movement to over 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year

CM Yogi said that there were some problems in the development and promotion of tourism in Agra city in the absence of adequate public transport system and that too as per the norms of the environment. The Apex Court of the country had also expressed its concern over this but the sustained efforts of PM Modi resulted in this project getting realised as well as successful operations of Metro in Noida, Greater Noida and Lucknow. The PM had earlier inaugurated construction of Kanpur metro project the work on which is going on in full swing, the UP CM said thanking the former for the metro projects in Uttar Pradesh.

He said it has been a matter of pride for us that under the guidance of PM Modi, the public welfare schemes seen on ground benefited the poor, youths and women during the trying times of Covid while on the other hand the infrastructure development went on without any hindrance.

The total cost of the AMRP is Rs 8379.62 Crore and in the first phase, Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor will be constructed. CM Yogi is himself monitoring the project and the traffic on this corridor is expected to start in December 2022. There are two corridors of a total of 29.4 kms are proposed in the project.