Agartala to Bengaluru: Humsafar Express to run bi-weekly

maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to restore the schedule frequency of Agartala- Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVB) - Agartala Humsafar Express to bi – weekly (twice a week) train from its weekly schedule. N. F. Railway has also decided to further extend the services of Santragachi - New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi weekly summer special train for increase in demand and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 12504, Agartala- SMVB Humsafar Express will run every Saturday and Tuesday from Agartala w.e.f November 8, 2022. The train will depart at 5:30 hours to reach Bengaluru at 20:15 hours, every Monday and Thursday respectively.

Similarly train No. 12503, SMVB-Agartala Humsafar Express will depart from Bengaluru w.e.f November 11, 2022, at 10:15 hours, every Tuesday and Friday to arrive at its destination of Agartala at 2:30 hours, every Friday and Monday respectively. The coach composition of both the above trains will be of 21 coaches comprising 18 AC-3 Tier, 01 AC pantry car and 02 luggage cum generator cum brake van.

N. F. Railway has also decided to extend the services of Train no. 08047, Santragachi - New Jalpaiguri

summer weekly special for another 04 trips.