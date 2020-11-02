AG stresses on gender sensitisation, tells SC about need to educate judges

New Delhi: Orders in sexual assault cases asking the accused to get the victim to tie him a 'rakhi' are drama , Attorney General K KVenugopal said on Monday while stressing the need for gender sensitisation and educating judges on the necessity of focusing on facts particularly when imposing bail conditions.

The country's top law officer was addressing a Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, which was hearing an appeal against a Madhya Pradesh High Court order granting bail to an accused in a molestation case on the condition that he requests the alleged victim to tie a rakhi'.

When Venugopal said there should be gender sensitisation, the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, observed, Gender sensitisation will be part of our order.

Venugopal told the court that the national judicial academy and state academies should teach that this is not permissible. Judges' recruitment exams should also have a portion on gender sensitisation, he said.

Orders in sexual assault cases which ask accused to get a 'rakhi' tied from the victim are drama, he told the bench. Judges need to focus on facts of the matter, he

said.

The appeal by nine women lawyers has sought a stay on the July 30 Madhya Pradesh High Court order and said courts across the country should be restrained from imposing such conditions as these are against the principle of law .

The high court had granted bail to the accused and imposed a condition that he along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant and request her to tie a rakhi' with the promise of protecting her to the best of his ability for all time to come.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Venugopal referred to the high court order and said, So far as the present case is concerned, it seems they have been carried away. There are already judgements that judges have to restrict themselves to the fact of matter, especially bail conditions.

In judicial academy, top court judgements should be taught and put before trial courts and high court so judges know what needs to be done, he said. The bench asked Venugopal whether he could give a short

note.