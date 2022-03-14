After years, Punjab will get an honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that after so many years, Punjab will be getting an honest Chief Minister.



"Tusi kamaal kar dita' (you have done wonders). I love you Punjab. The whole world knew that Punjabis bring revolution, but still could not believe that such an incredible 'inqilab' could sweep," Kejriwal said during a roadshow to thank people and celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal took out the mega roadshow in Amritsar.

"All big guns have been defeated. Sukhbir Badal lost, Parkash Singh Badal defeated, Manpreet Badal lost, Channi defeated on both the seats, Majithia and Navjot Singh Sidhu too tasted the defeat. Only Punjabis could have brought such a revolution. Aap logo ne jharoo chala diya (You people have swept all top leaders with the broom," Kejriwal added.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann is 'Kattar imandaar' (thoroughly honest). He will head an honest government. If any of our own ministers or any MLA ever dare to do something fishy, they will not be spared but put behind the bars," he assured people.

The Delhi CM said that the loot will be plugged and every pie of public money will be brought back for their welfare. All the 'guarantees' the party has given, would be fulfilled.

He said Bhagwant Mann will take oath of CM, but not only Mann, but every Punjabi will be the CM.

"We are committed to make hasda, vasda and rangla (smiling, living peacefully and colourful) Punjab," he added.

Mann said that the new government in Punjab will strive to take governance to the doorsteps of people so that they do not have to rush to the state capital for solutions.

"We will make efforts to provide all facilities to the people from the comfort of their homes. We went to seek votes door-to-door, even in the fields of the farmers. But after we win, we tell them to visit Chandigarh to get their work done. I want the least number of people to visit Chandigarh to get their work done," he said.

Before starting the roadshow, Kejriwal accompanied by Mann and 91 MLAs of the party went to Golden Temple in the city to pay their obeisance.

SGPC had created a special lane to facilitate the AAP leaders to reach sanctum santorum.

They were also honoured by SGPC officials at the information centre, presented with siropa (robe of honour) at the Golden Temple.

The AAP leaders also visited Durgiana Mandir, followed by Ram Tirath Sthal.

They also paid tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Local people and AAP supporters from across the state came out in large numbers to cheer Mann and Kejriwal.