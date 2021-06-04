After years of delay, FIR against DSP for raping Dalit teen in Bihar

New Delhi: The systematic delay in registering complaints of a Dalit girl against a DSP rank officer has put senior officials of Bihar Police, including former Bihar DGP, in the dock as a 14-year-old Dalit teen has reportedly accused a senior police officer of raping her.



Though, a case has now been filed against the accused DSP on the direction from the CID's weaker section, but it happened only after the intervention of ADG (weaker section) Anil Kishore Yadav – a 1996-batch IPS officer.

The accused police officer has been identified as senior DSP Kamlakant Prasad, who is currently posted as OSD in the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). Notably, former Bihar DGP KS Dwivedi is the chairman of CSBC.

Given that when Gaya police didn't pay heed to the Dalit girl's complaint, the complainant approached ADG (weaker section) in Patna. As per the FIR lodged by the victim's brother, it has been alleged that her sister was raped by then DSP (headquarter), Gaya, Kamlakant Prasad in October 2017.

"The incident took place at the DSP's official residence. The DSP had approached Das through the then SHO of Woman police station (Gaya) Meera Kumari for a maid-servant for his wife. Instead of sending her to Patna, the DSP kept the minor at his official residence and outraged her modesty," the victim's brother stated in the FIR.

The case was lodged on the basis of the statement of the victim's brother Sanjay Kumar Das -- a resident of Imamganj police station area.

Meanwhile Kamlakant's wife Anand Tanuja Kushwaha told reporters in Patna that her husband is a habitual offender and facing several cases of sexual harassment of minors.

She has also claimed that her husband was protected by a retired DGP rank officer and that's why local police cannot take action against the DSP.

Interestingly, senior IPS officer Rajeev Mishra, who is the son-in-law of former Bihar DGP KS Dwivedi, was the Gaya SSP from May 2018 to October 2020.