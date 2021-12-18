After snowfall, Kullu police rescues stranded tourists, 500 vehicles

Shimla: With Manali experiencing season's first snowfall and temperature at major tourist destinations dipping down to sub-zero level, the Kullu police faced a tough time to rescue stranded tourists and nearly 500 stranded vehicles, mostly the holiday makers.

Superintendent of police Kullu Gurdev Sharma said despite advising the tourists not to venture to the places prone to disruption of traffic, many refused to follow the instructions and finally got stranded.

However, an effort by the policemen and QRT (Quick Response Teams) took all the tourists back to safer places and finally back to their hotels.

Earlier on Thursday, the locals engaged in the tourists activities at Solang Nullah had held a massive protest and blocked the National Highway leading to Rohtang Tunnel.

They also wondered how the tourists were allowed to cross Rohtang Tunnel when there were chances of the weather turning hostile.

In the morning after the snowfall, the tourists again headed for the Rohtang Tunnel and other destinations even as Lahaul-Spiti administration had also issued advisories and restricted the timing of the tourists.

The temperature in Lahaul Spiti has dropped considerably and driving on the National Highway is considered highly dangerous.

In Shimla, the tourist destination of Kufri also experienced a moderate snowfall raising the hopes for weather change helping in the hoteliers to see revival of their business.

Sanjay Sood, President of the Shimla hotels and restaurants Association said after two year of the Covid and lockdown, the hotel sector is seeing a positive trend and the tourists arrivals are expected to pick-up at the Christmas time.

The hoteliers in Manali ,Dharamshala and Dalhousie are also getting inquiries about the new year bookings.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state will welcome the tourists in the winter season as the Covid situation is well under control. There are no restrictions on the tourists traveling to Himachal Pradesh.

"We will advise the tourists to visit any place in Himachal but do follow a Covid appropriate behavior," he said.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) which looks after the maintenance of the Rohtang Tunnel, a landmark attraction at Manali, has announced restrictions on movement of the tourists vehicles for a few morning hours from December 20 to carry out necessary maintenance works at the Tunnel.