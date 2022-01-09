After sending feelers to Cong and GFP, TMC says AAP also part of anti-BJP space in Goa

Panaji: The Trinamool Congress Party's Goa desk in-charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday said that the party will do whatever necessary to ensure that BJP does not form the next government in the coastal state and added that even the AAP is part of the anti-BJP space, an assertion viewed as a strategy by the Mamata Banerjee-led party to project itself as the anti-BJP pivot. Elections are due in Goa next month.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Moitra also said that "no ego is involved in doing anything" (to ensure BJP's defeat).

"The TMC wants to defeat BJP and will do whatever necessary. We want to ensure that BJP does not win or form a government through the backdoor, Moitra said when asked about a possible pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Congress. The day before Moitra had tweeted that the TMC will do "everything possible to defeat BJP" and tagged GFP and Congress.

Moitra, however, didn't include the name of the Aam Aadmi Party in that tweet.

On Saturday, she said, The AAP is also part of the anti-BJP space. I may not have added them in the tweet. We are also including them, she said, adding that nothing is impossible in politics. Notably, the AAP leadership had asserted in the past that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won't tie up with the TMC for Goa polls.

Stating that no discussion is held yet on pre-poll alliances, Moitra said, this is a general view that we (TMC) are putting forward the people of Goa.

Without naming Congress, Moitra said it was wrong to term TMC a "B team "of BJP which wants to divide votes in Goa and give extra mileage to BJP.

It is wrong to say that BJP will manage to win because of the TMC, she said.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had announced it would contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in an alliance with the TMC, the new entrant in Goa politics.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party had also sealed a pre-poll alliance.