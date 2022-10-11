After SC nudge, Haryana CM Khattar to meet Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet to discuss the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue on October 14.



Mann said his government would forcefully put forward the state's point of view in the meeting. The discussion between the two chief ministers has been scheduled after the Supreme Court recently nudged them to meet and try to find an amicable solution.

"We will definitely try to find a way to resolve the issue," Khattar said on Tuesday.

Last month, he had said water from the SYL was crucial for Haryana.

"On one hand, we are not getting this water, while on the other, Delhi is demanding more water from us. Fixing a deadline to resolve this issue at the earliest has become very essential," he had said.

Mann on Tuesday said his government would strongly plead the case of the state in the meeting. He said Punjab's interests would be fully safeguarded in the meeting. "We will go into the meeting with full homework...We will keep Punjab's side on SYL. Whatever is decided in that meeting we will let you all know," Mann told reporters here.

He further said that unlike his predecessors "who usually evaded such important meetings", he would go fully prepared.